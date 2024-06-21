Vellappally’s remarks on “minority appeasement” trigger a political row in Kerala

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s public grousing about the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) attempting to outdo each other by “gifting” Rajya Sabha seats to minorities sparked a socio-political debate that showed signs of acquiring a schismatic edge.

On Friday, Suprabhatham, the mouthpiece of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, an influential Sunni social organisation, slammed Mr. Natesan for “sacrificing” the value of truth as expounded by social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, the SNDP’s spiritual and philosophical lodestar, at the altar of the Sangh Parivar’s Hindu majoritarian upper caste politics.

The editorial accused Mr. Natesan of betraying the cause of backward-class Ezhavas, who, like Muslims, were victims of caste and religious discrimination historically. The Samastha dared Mr. Natesan to challenge the so-called “upper caste domination” in government and politics.

The editorial pointed out that upper castes held General Education, Higher Education, Law and Finance in the LDF government. Sections of the “privileged” castes sat at the top of State-run boards and corporations.

The Samastha said the LDF and the UDF appeared guided by the mistaken belief that Mr. Natesan could swing Ezhava votes and pussyfooted around his divisive and hurtful statements.

Last week, Hussain Madavoor, leader of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, resigned as vice-chairperson of the forum in protest against Mr. Natesan’s “communally divisive and retrogressive” stance.

Recently, Mr. Natesan ruffled a few feathers by writing an article condemning the alleged minority appeasement politics of the LDF and the UDF in SNDP Yogam’s mouthpiece, Yoga Nadam. Notably, the edition that carried the editorial featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visage against a saffron background on the cover.

On Thursday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan blamed Mr. Natesan for pushing a section of Ezhava votes, a core CPI(M) constituency, to the BJP. He also urged secular SNDP members to correct the leadership, triggering speculation that the CPI(M) would likely back “anti-Natesan” dissidents in the SNDP to protect its core Ezhava support base.

BJP supports Natesan

The BJP, which benefitted from the rightward drift in Ezhava votes, jumped to Mr. Natesan’s defence. BJP State president K. Surendran told reporters in Palakkad that the party would defend Mr. Natesan and the SNDP against criticism from ”fundamentalist forces” and their LDF-UDF “allies.”