Vellappally seeks HC directive to officer

KOCHI

06 July 2020 23:27 IST

‘Probe officer projects new allegation’

SN Trust secretary Vellappally Natesan has moved an interim application in the Kerala High Court seeking to issue directives to the investigation officer probing the alleged misappropriation of funds collected in connection with the golden jubilee celebrations of SN College, Kollam, to consider some evidences and documents regarding financial transactions that have emerged.

The petitioner submitted that the investigation officer in the case projected a new allegation of non-accounting of ₹20 lakh, which was not in the original complaint or FIR.

A verification of the ledger book of the SN Trust revealed that the there was a fixed deposit of ₹20 lakh in Dhanalakshm Bank.

Though the petitioner brought up the details regarding the discovery of the details of the deposit, the investigation officer refused to receive further statements and documents, he submitted. The petitioner submitted that the officer was proceeding to file the final report without considering the ledger and other documentary evidence on the ground that the court had issued time only till July 8 to file the report.