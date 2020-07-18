Vellappally questioned in funds misuse case

Alappuzha

18 July 2020 23:32 IST

CB questions him at his residence

The Crime Branch (CB) team probing the Kollam S.N. College golden jubilee fund misappropriation case on Saturday interrogated Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan at his residence at Kanichukulangara.

It was the second time in recent weeks the investigators recorded his statements in connection with the case.

On June 22, the High Court had directed the CB to complete the investigation and submit the final report in two weeks. Following this, the investigators questioned him on June 30. However, Mr. Natesan moved an interim application in the HC seeking to issue directives to the investigation officer to consider some more evidence and documents regarding financial transactions. Earlier, a local court in Kollam ordered a probe based on a complaint filed by a Kollam native alleging that Mr. Natesan misappropriated funds collected for the construction of an auditorium and library as part of the golden jubilee celebrations. The CB had initially rejected the complaint citing lack of evidence.However, the report was rejected by the court. Mr. Natesan, later, moved the High Court against the probe, but the court directed the CB to go ahead with the probe.

