ADVERTISEMENT

Vellappally Natesan re-elected as SN Trust secretary

November 25, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

At a meeting of the trust convened to declare the results, Mr. Natesan criticised the LDF’s attempt to court the IUML

The Hindu Bureau

Vellappally Natesan has been reelected secretary of the Sree Narayana (SN) Trust. Mr. Natesan’s panel was elected unopposed. While M.N. Soman clinched another term as SN Trust chairman, Thushar Vellappally was re-elected assistant secretary. G. Jayadevan was elected treasurer of the trust.

The results of the election were declared in a meeting of the SN Trust held at Cherthala on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Natesan criticised the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) attempt to court the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). He said that the LDF was voted to power by the lower strata of society and backward sections without the support of the IUML. “The LDF’s move to bring the IUML to its fold has pained those who supported and voted for it,” Mr. Natesan said, adding that failure to woo the IUML was a jolt to the ruling front.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the IUML would do hard bargaining with the Congress to clinch a third seat for Lok Sabha elections in the State. “The Congress will ultimately give an additional seat to the IUML. Eventually, the Congress will be wiped out of the Malabar region,” Mr. Natesan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US