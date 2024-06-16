GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vellappally Natesan doubles down on his comments on minority appeasement

He calls for socio-economic survey of backward classes and Scheduled Castes in the Hindu religion to have an understanding of the inequalities they face

Updated - June 16, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Published - June 16, 2024 06:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has called for a socio-economic survey of backward classes and Scheduled Castes in the Hindu religion to “have an understanding of the inequalities they face.”

In a scathing article in the latest issue of the Yoganadam magazine, the SNDP’s mouthpiece, which appeared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cover image, he contrasted their plight with that of the minority communities, whom he claimed had made major gains in recent years due to the appeasement policies of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). He attributed the gains made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Thrissur, Alappuzha and other constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections to the minority appeasement of both the fronts, with the Ezhava community shifting away from the LDF.

Mr. Natesan’s comments come close on the heels of a heated controversy over these remarks made soon after the elections, when he claimed that the Muslim community had been getting undue favours from the LDF. Hussain Madavoor, leader of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, recently resigned from the post of vice-chairperson of the State government’s Navodhana Samrakshana Samiti (Renaissance Protection Forum), headed by Mr. Natesan.

Upper hand

Doubling down on his stand, he said that the minority communities have gained an upper hand in Kerala economically and socially over the past half a century, while the backward classes and SC/STs were marginalised to colonies and dependence on employment guarantee schemes.

“They accuse me of attempting to foment communal strife. The discrimination and inequalities faced by backward communities are being raised so that the current scenario will not lead to communal strife in the future. Let them conduct a socio-economic survey and counter me with facts, rather than calling for my blood,” he said.

Mr. Natesan also accused both the fronts of giving a higher share of Rajya Sabha seats to minorities, handing Hindus a raw deal. Members of the Christian community, who saw through the Muslim appeasement and were fed up with the arrogance of Muslim organisations, aided in Suresh Gopi’s victory from the Thrissur constituency, despite their general opposition to the BJP. The Indian Union Muslim League as well as community leaders should have a rethink in this scenario, he said. 

