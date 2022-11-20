SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan accuses religious minorities in the State of “hijacking Kerala politics”

November 20, 2022 11:24 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Terming minority communities an organised force, he said that appointments in all educational institutions in the aided sector should be handed over to the PSC

The Hindu Bureau

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, centre, and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad during the Merit Evening programme organised under the aegis of SNDP Yogam Ambalapuzha Union in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Sunday accused religious minorities in the State of “hijacking Kerala politics”.

He was inaugurating Merit Evening programme organised under the aegis of SNDP Yogam Ambalapuzha Union here.

Terming minority communities an organised force, Mr. Natesan said that appointments in all educational institutions in the aided sector should be handed over to the Public Service Commission (PSC). “At present, appointments are done by respective managements whereas the government gives salary to the staff. It is not fair. We are ready to hand over appointments in institutions under the SNDP Yogam and SN Trust to the PSC. The government should take over postings in other aided institutions too,” Mr. Natesan said, adding the government fear a “second liberation struggle” by the organised forces for not amending the policy.

At the event, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, A.M. Ariff, MP, and Joy Sebastian, CEO, Techgentsia distributed awards to students who performed well in various exams.

