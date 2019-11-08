Vellappally hits out at NSS

Coming down heavily on the Nair Service Society (NSS), SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said the NSS leadership has been casting aspersions on the Ezhava community in the name of caste. He was speaking at a meeting to commemorate former Chief Minister R. Sankar. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and various Yogam leaders were present.
On a case filed by NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair on the quota issue, he said it was a bid to spread hatred against the Ezhavas. “A community leader has turned communal and is hell bent on offending the Ezhava community. Those who have not joined the Navodhana Samrakshana Samiti are suffering from mental disability,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor