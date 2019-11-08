Vellappally hits out at NSS

Coming down heavily on the Nair Service Society (NSS), SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said the NSS leadership has been casting aspersions on the Ezhava community in the name of caste. He was speaking at a meeting to commemorate former Chief Minister R. Sankar. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and various Yogam leaders were present.

On a case filed by NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair on the quota issue, he said it was a bid to spread hatred against the Ezhavas. “A community leader has turned communal and is hell bent on offending the Ezhava community. Those who have not joined the Navodhana Samrakshana Samiti are suffering from mental disability,” he added.