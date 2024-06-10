Vellappally hits out at Hussain Madavoor

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Monday hit out at Hussain Madavoor, leader of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, who recently resigned from the post of vice-chairperson of the Navodhana Samrakshana Samithi (Renaissance Protection Forum).

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha, Mr. Natesan, chairperson of the samithi, said that Madavoor was not eligible to sit in the samithi. “He was looking for a way out and used my statement as the ground to leave the panel. His resignation will not affect the samithi ,” Mr. Natesan said.

The SNDP Yogam general secretary said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should not be blamed for the LDF’s poor performance in the elections.

Mr. Madavoor resigned in protest against a remark made by Natesan, last week that the Muslim community had been getting undue favours from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. Mr. Natesan had then said the Ezhava community abandoned the LDF in the Lok Sabha polls because of the government’s Muslim appeasement politics.

