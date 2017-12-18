Vellappally flays new quota move in TDB

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has accused the Left Democratic Front government of trying to restore the Chaturvarnya, sidelining the backward sections of society.

Mr. Natesan was inaugurating a reception accorded to the Sivagiri-bound Divya Jyoti Prayanam vehicular procession led by Yogam vice president Thushar Vellappally here on Monday.

Addressing the meet, Mr. Natesan came down heavily on the government decision to provide job reservation for the economically backward sections among the forward communities in the Travancore Devaswom Board.

There was no mention of economic reservation in the Constitution and the government was acting against the Constitution, he alleged.

He said the number of employees attached to the TDB was 6,120 and of this, 5,870 (95.91%) belonged to the forward communities. The TDB had only 207 Ezhava employees (3.38 % of employee strength) while 20 staff belong to Scheduled Caste community. In this context, the government should clarify the need to provide job reservation for the forward communities too in TDB, Mr. Natesan said.

He alleged that the government had bowed to the pressure exerted by organised communities who had been clamouring for more relief for the families of the Ockhi cyclone victims. The Latin Catholic Church leaders remained dissatisfied even after the government announced relief of ₹25 lakh, house, and job to the kin of each Ockhi cyclone victim, the SNDP Yogam leader alleged.

Mr. Natesan further called upon the Ezhava community to learn lessons from the show of strength by the organised Church to protect their interests.

Gujarat polls

Referring to the Gujarat elections, Mr. Natesan said those who were speaking loud on secularism had fought the elections in Gujarat by joining hands with communal organizations.

Swami Vishudhananda, Sivagiri Madhom Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom president, presided. Swam Sivaswaroopananda delivered the benedictory speech. Mr. Thushar Vellappally; K. Padmakumar, reception committee chairman; and A.V.Anandaraj, convener, spoke.