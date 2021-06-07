Vellappally flays INL stance on minority scholarship

ALAPPUZHA

SNDP Yogam general secretary says party bypassed CM while expressing opinion, sided with IUML

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Monday derided the Indian National League (INL), an ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), for bypassing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while expressing stance on the minority scholarship issue.

Last month, the Kerala High Court had quashed a government order that allocated the merit-cum-means scholarship for minority communities to Muslim and Latin Catholic and converted Christian students together in the 80:20 ratio. The verdict could reduce the minority scholarship quota for Muslims.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Natesan said the INL had sided with the Indian Union Muslim League on the scholarship issue. “The INL expressed its opinion even before the Chief Minister commented on the court verdict. It was not the right thing to do,” he said.

Mr. Natesan said there were communities like Ezhava and Scheduled Castes in Kerala who received hardly any benefits. “No one is speaking about them. The Backward Classes Development Department remains dysfunctional,” he said.

On black money heist

On the Kodakara black money heist, the SNDP Yogam general secretary said all political parties used to bring black money for election purposes. “The police seized the black money because the BJP supporters acted foolishly,” Mr. Natesan said.

He said there was no Opposition in Kerala. “The Congress is nowhere to be seen. Oommen Chandy’s time is up. Ramesh Chennithala has plunged into severe depression. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan is an outstanding person. He can perform well in the State Assembly, but he is a big zero when it comes to activities outside the Assembly,” Mr. Natesan said.