January 14, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s political future has come under a cloud with Nair Service Society’s (NSS) open endorsement of him, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said. Commenting on NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair calling Tharoor a “tharavadi nair”, Mr. Natesan said that no Congress leader had come out against the remark.