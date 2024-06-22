Vellapally spreading lies, says Samastha mouthpiece

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, in an editorial in its mouthpiece Suprabhatham on June 21 (Friday), alleged that Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan was spreading “falsehood and lies” in society.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the editorial titled “Who are all afraid of Vellappally”, the Samastha mouthpiece asked Mr. Natesan to take stock of the Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha. Mr. Natesan had alleged that the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) were distributing their Rajya Sabha seats among Muslims and Christians in Kerala.

The editorial listed Muslim representations in various sectors, including Parliament. “In no government department does the Muslim community have more than 13% representation. This being the fact, Mr. Natesan is fake-crying that Muslims are wresting his community’s opportunities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The editorial said that Muslims and Ezhava communities were alike in suffering discrimination for ages. “Their opportunities are being wrested by some others.”

The editorial challenged Mr. Natesan to examine the representation of Ezhava, Muslim and Nair communities in the echelons of power. “Instead of understanding the reality, Mr. Natesan is trying to spread Islamophobia among the Ezhava community. It is the agenda of the Sangh Parivar,” the Samastha mouthpiece said.

The editorial said that the Muslim community was ready to renounce anything that it got beyond what is rightfully due to it. “Are the others willing to do it? Can Mr. Natesan raise such a demand?”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.