ADVERTISEMENT

Vellanad panchayat secretary arrested on bribery charges

August 22, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vigilance officials arrested the secretary of the Vellanad grama panchayat for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 on Tuesday.

The accused, Gopakumar, was purportedly caught red-handed shortly after he collected the sum from the complainant, who used to frequent the grama panchayat office. He had submitted an application a month ago seeking permission to remove soil from a land identified to construct a house for a cancer-striken relative under the LIFE Mission.

The applicant, who visited the office a day ago, was asked by the panchayat secretary to pay a sum of ₹20,000 to conduct a field visit. After conveying his willingness to pay the bribe, the complainant alerted the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on the basis of their instructions, the complainant paid ₹10,000 when the accused visited the proposed construction site for inspection on Tuesday evening. A team led by VACB Special Investigation Unit-2 DySP Anil Kumar intercepted Gopakumar’s vehicle as soon as he left the site and seized the bribe from his possession.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US