Vehicular flow to be regulated in Thiruvananthapuram city during Onam festivities

Published - September 14, 2024 08:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram City Police have announced traffic restrictions that will be in effect from September 15 to 22 to ensure smooth traffic flow and manage an anticipated increase in vehicular movement during the festive period.

Parking has been prohibited along key stretches including Vellayambalam-PMG, Vellayambalam-Manmohan Bungalow, Vellayambalam-Trivandrum Club, LMS-Palayam and from Corporation Office to Nanthencode-Devaswom Board road.

The following locations have been designated for vehicle parking: University office compound, University College, Sanskrit College ground, Kerala Water Authority parking area, Salvation Army School ground, Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, left side of Manmohan Bungalow-Kowdiar road, left side of Trivandrum Club-SMC Road road, both sides of PMG-Law College road, Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music and Manjalikulam ground.

Vehicles parked illegally or in a manner that obstructs traffic will be removed by recovery vehicles. The owners of such vehicles will face legal action and will be required to pay recovery charges.

The City Police have urged all residents and visitors to adhere to these restrictions to avoid inconvenience and ensure a smooth traffic experience during the Onam celebrations.

