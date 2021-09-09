Vehicles torched at Kainakari

As many as six vehicles, including a car and five two-wheelers, were torched by a 32-year-old man at Kainakari in Kuttanad on Thursday.

The vehicles, all of which were parked on the roadside, were torched in the early hours. The Nedumudy police have arrested the Mannachery native in connection with the incident. The man was taken into custody based on the CCTV visuals obtained from the location.

The incident came to light in the morning when the local people found the damaged vehicles on the roadside. Officials said majority of the residents park their vehicles on the roadside during nights.

“The exact reason of torching of the vehicles is yet to be ascertained. The youth is showing symptoms of mental problems and hence, we have been unable to interrogate him,” officials said.