Vehicles gutted in fire at showroom at Thonnakkal

March 11, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Two vehicles were gutted in a fire which broke out at a heavy vehicles showroom at Thonnakkal near here on March 11 (Monday), the Fire and Rescue Services said.

The fire at the Eicher showroom on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam NH stretch is believed to have broken out around 2.30 p.m. A brand new bus and a truck which was on display were destroyed in the fire while another bus sustained minor damage, according to fire officials.

The vehicles were parked in the yard of the showroom when the fire broke out, officials said. Fire units from Attingal, Kazhakootam, Venjaramoodu, Chakka and Kallambalam were deployed to put out the blaze. The units battled for nearly two hours to douse the fire. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, officials said.