The Marad police in Kozhikode on Thursday impounded a goods carrier allegedly with a fake registration number. Sukesh Sundaran, who drove the vehicle, was nabbed as part of the investigation.

The Beypore native was reportedly misusing the registration number of another vehicle owned by a person from Malappuram. Police sources said they were checking the suspect’s alleged involvement in vehicle theft cases. He was reportedly using the goods vehicle for illegal sand mining business.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.