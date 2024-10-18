Vehicle with fake registration number seized

The Marad police in Kozhikode on Thursday impounded a goods carrier allegedly with a fake registration number. Sukesh Sundaran, who drove the vehicle, was nabbed as part of the investigation.

The Beypore native was reportedly misusing the registration number of another vehicle owned by a person from Malappuram. Police sources said they were checking the suspect’s alleged involvement in vehicle theft cases. He was reportedly using the goods vehicle for illegal sand mining business.