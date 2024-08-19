Vehicle used to dump septage waste into drains seized

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation’s health squad on Sunday night seized a vehicle which was used to dump septage waste into drains.

The vehicle, registered in the name of Udaya Sky Kitchen, was allegedly used to collect septage waste from the Uday Suit Hotel at Vellar and dump it into a nearby drain.

GPS check

The Health standing committee chairperson had instructed the officials to monitor the movement of the vehicle, registered with the Corporation for septage collection, after its movements were found to be suspect during a random GPS check of the registered vehicles. The vehicle was seized during the checks conducted around midnight. The vehicle will be handed over to the District Collector and further action taken.

Currently, the septage collection of the Corporation is being carried out using 36 tankers. The collected waste is treated at the sewage treatment plant at Muttathara.

Service for public

Public can register using the Smart Trivandrum mobile application or through the website smarttvm.tmc.lsgkerala.gov.in for septage collection. All the vehicles employed for septage collection are tracked through GPS.

The civic body has also given permission to a few hotels and other institutions to operate their septage collection vehicles through this system. The owners of these vehicles also remit the required fees at the Corporation and the collected waste is taken to the Muttathara plant. The seized vehicle, although registered with the Corporation, was used to collect septage waste without the digital pass from the civic body for every collection. Mayor Arya Rajendran said that stringent action would be taken against those dumping septage waste into public spaces and waterbodies.