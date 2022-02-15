Vehicle used by accused in bomb attack seized

Police find crucial CCTV footage of incident

KANNUR

The vehicle used by the accused in the crude bomb attack during a wedding party at Thotada in the district has been seized by the police. In the incident, Jishnu, 26, was killed when the bomb exploded. According to the police, on the day of the incident, the accused arrived at the spot in the vehicle and escaped in it. Meanwhile, P. Akshay, the first accused in the case, who allegedly threw the bomb, is expected to be produced in the Thalassery court. It is believed that the incident took place following a scuffle between two groups on the eve of the wedding at the groom’s house during a late-night concert. Although the problem was resolved by the locals, the group from Eachur allegedly arrived with a bomb in the afternoon the next day to take revenge. The police have found crucial CCTV footage of the incident and also carried out evidence collection by taking the first accused to the firecrackers shop in Thazhe Chovva, where he allegedly bought the fireworks to prepare the crude bomb.

Accused surrenders

Another accused in the incident, Mithun, surrendered before the Edakkad police station on Tuesday. He was wanted by the police in connection with the bomb blast. Following his surrender, he is being questioned by the police.