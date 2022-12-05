Vehicle tax on tourist caravans slashed by 50%

December 05, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

In compliance with a proposal made by the State government in the 2022-23 Budget

The Hindu Bureau

In a major support to Kerala’s Caravan Tourism initiative, Keravan Kerala, the Transport department has slashed the quarterly Motor Vehicle tax on tourist caravans operating in the State by 50% from ₹1,000 to ₹500 with effect from April 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision has been taken in compliance with the proposal made by the State government in the 2022-23 Budget.

According to a Government Order in this regard, the concession will be made available to tourist caravans based on the details furnished in advance by the Director of Tourism.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The reduced tax rate will be made applicable from the succeeding quarter of the date of execution of the contract with the Tourism department. The caravans should have a valid contract carriage permit and should be registered under the category transport vehicles to be entitled for the concession.

“Kerala’s caravan tourism policy made a difference at the very outset itself as it offered attractive incentives to the tourist caravan operators. The reduction of tax by 50% will further incentivise this initiative and accelerate the pace of post-pandemic revival of the sector,” said Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

Shortly after the Tourism Minister unveiled the Caravan Tourism Policy last year, Transport Minister Antony Raju had promised to reduce the Motor Vehicle tax on tourist caravans, considering the immense scope of Caravan Tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US