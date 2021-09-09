Vehicle tax for stage, contract carriers waived

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 September 2021 20:17 IST

The government has issued orders waiving vehicle tax in full for the April-June quarter for stage carriers and contract carriages, Transport Minister Antony Raju said.

The decision was taken in view of the financial constraints faced by vehicle operators due to COVID-19, Mr. Raju said.

The department had announced the decision to waive vehicle tax for stage carriers and contract carriages during the Assembly session in August.

