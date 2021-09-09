Kerala

Vehicle tax for stage, contract carriers waived

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM 09 September 2021 20:17 IST
Updated: 09 September 2021 20:17 IST

The government has issued orders waiving vehicle tax in full for the April-June quarter for stage carriers and contract carriages, Transport Minister Antony Raju said.

The decision was taken in view of the financial constraints faced by vehicle operators due to COVID-19, Mr. Raju said.

The department had announced the decision to waive vehicle tax for stage carriers and contract carriages during the Assembly session in August.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Kerala
Read more...