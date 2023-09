September 16, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Anti-Narcotics squad on September 16 impounded a goods carrier with 29 kg of ganja. Two persons who reportedly smuggled the ganja were also taken into custody.

According to police sources, the two suspects tried to ship the smuggled ganja along with a set of boxes filled with fish. They were detained during a vehicle inspection near the city Corporation office.