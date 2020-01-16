Vehicle hold-ups at toll booths continue

Compulsory enforcement of electronic toll payment (FASTag) from January 15 continued to affect traffic through the two toll collection points near Kochi on Thursday with substantially long queues of vehicles being noticed at Kumbalam on the NH 47 bypass and Ponnarimangalam on Container Road.

The traffic hold-up was only on the lanes allotted for cash payments, said an official of one of the toll collection companies. Vehicles with FASTags were cleared on the move while those making cash payment took up to a minute or more for clearing the boom barrier, the official said.

Though one more month has been provided for motorists to shift to FASTag mode considering the traffic queues on Wednesday, vehicular movement continued to be hit at the two points. At Ponnarimangalam, only a lane each on both sides has been provided for those making cash payments while four lanes each are available to those making electronic payment.

Only about 38% of the around 6,000-6,500 vehicles passing through the Ponnarimangalam toll gate had subscribed to the FASTag facility, said a spokesman for the toll collection company.

He said the company planned to sell FASTags on the road itself during the coming days to help more people shift to the electronic payment mode.

Benefits

FASTag payment would not only speed up traffic movement but also make toll payment and collection transparent, he said.

At Kumbalam, two lanes each had been provided for vehicles using FASTag and cash payments. About 40-45% of the vehicles passing through the toll collection point had secured FASTags, said the spokesman. These included about 50% of the private buses using the highway. Around 20,000 pass through the toll booth each day.

Three agencies, including private banks, have been facilitating the shift to FASTag at Kumbalam and about 10,000 fresh subscriptions were made in the past few days.

Residents exempted

Meanwhile, residents of Mulavukadu and Kumbalam panchayats are satisfied with the present arrangement in which they are allowed to move without hindrance via the lanes allotted for cash payment based on the exemption given to them.

Mulavukad panchayat residents had not subscribed to FASTags. Passes issued to them for free movement through Ponnarimangalam toll would be linked to the FASTag they might subscribe for movement through other toll booths, said panchayat president Viji Shajan on Thursday.

She had called the residents not to subscribe to FASTags. Congress Mandalam president Antony Joseph said that the party workers had protested initially against FASTags, but the residents of the panchayat had been exempted from toll payment.

Kumbalam panchayat president Seetha Chakrapani said that the earlier arrangement in which residents of Kumbalam panchayat were exempted from toll payment would continue and there was no difference of opinion on the issue.