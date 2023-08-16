HamberMenu
Vehicle expedition held seeking Bharat Ratna for Rafi

August 16, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode-based Mohammed Rafi Foundation took out a vehicle expedition through the city on Tuesday garnering support for the nation-wide campaign demanding Bharat Ratna posthumously for legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. The expedition titled ‘Pattu Vandi’ was flagged off from LIC corner at Mananchira by Calicut Press Club president M. Firoz Khan. The vehicle passed through 12 locations playing noted songs of Rafi and launched a signature campaign raising the demand. Campaign chairman T.P.M. Hashir Ali was present. Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair had put the first signature for the campaign on Sunday.

