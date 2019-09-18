Vehicle checks to resume today

Amidst the confusion over the reduction of penalties for road rule violations under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, that has come into effect on September 1, the law enforcers in the State will resume checking of motor vehicles from Thursday to book erring motorists. Instead of collecting the hiked penalty, the personnel of the Motor Vehicles Department and the police will refer the cases to the court giving a breather to those booked.

Hike in violations

Checking is being resumed in the wake of an increase in accidents and violations after the drive was stopped after the initial four days in September.

The Principal Secretary, Transport, has supported the move to refer the cases to court. The Enforcement wing of the MVD has, however, not confirmed the move.

The decision is also in the wake of the delay in getting a clarification on whether the State has been empowered to reduce the penalties from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has already written to Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari and to all the MPs from the State seeking their intervention on the issue. The Chief Minister will chair a meeting at the Secretariat here on September 21 to discuss the way forward on implementing the provisions of the amended MV Act.