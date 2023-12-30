Vehicle checking to be intensified in Thiruvananthapuram on New Year’s eve

December 30, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram City police will conduct vehicle checks after sealing the entry points to the city as part of the security arrangements planned for the New Year’s eve.

Addressing a press conference here on December 30 (Saturday), District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju said motorists will have to go through multiple layers of vehicle checking while entering or exiting the city. For this, the borders will be sealed and vehicles checked along three concentric security layers, he pointed out.

Besides, surveillance will be stepped up to prevent rash and negligent driving in areas including Kanakakkunnu, Kowdiar, Kuravankonam and along the NH-66.

The police have identified areas including Kovalam Beach that are likely to witness high footfalls. Pickets, striker forces and other units will be deployed to such areas.

Mr. Nagaraju added that hotel managements and the organisers of DJ parties and other New Year celebrations have been issued strict instructions to comply with norms. Minors should not be provided entry into such premises that possess bar license. A failure to comply with such directives could attract charges under the Abkari Act, he said.

The police will bar entry of visitors to beaches and other popular hangouts after 12 a.m. All visitors will be required to disperse from such areas by 12.30 a.m.