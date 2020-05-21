Kerala

Veggie harvest at Central Prison

The Integrated Farming Systems Research Station (IFSRS), a Kerala Agricultural University centre at Karamana, and the Central Prison, Poojappura, have set an example by bringing unused prison land under farming.

Vegetables such as cucumber and snake gourd and other crops including paddy, maize, groundnut, and mustard were grown on one acre of land.

The first harvest was held last week and it has encouraged the IFSRS and the prison to bring more area under cultivation in future, IFSRS Professor and Head Jacob John and Central Prison Superintendent Sunil Kumar B. said. The programme was launched with the help of Assistant Prison Officer Liju M. V. and 11 prison inmates.

