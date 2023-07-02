ADVERTISEMENT

Veggie cultivation at child welfare council for Onam

July 02, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Vegetable cultivation will also be taken up at eight other council centres across the State in time for Onam.

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad will inaugurate vegetable cultivation at the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, Thycaud, as part of the ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakari’ initiative on Thursday.

Vegetables such as lady’s finger, amaranthus, tomato, bitter gourd, long beans, snake gourd, ivy gourd, Indian cucumber, and so on will be cultivated on around 10 cents of land on the council’s premises.

Council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi and other office-bearers and employees will tend to the veggies in time for an Onam harvest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Cultivation will also be taken up on around 58 cents of land owned by the council at Kalliyoor. This will be done with the help of a farm group. Mr. Arun Gopi said two or three farm groups had come forward to grow the vegetables as a service. One of them would be selected for the task. A few council employees living near the plot of land will oversee the cultivation.

Vegetable cultivation will also be taken up at eight other council centres across the State in time for Onam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US