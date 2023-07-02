Veggie cultivation at child welfare council for Onam

July 02, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad will inaugurate vegetable cultivation at the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, Thycaud, as part of the ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakari’ initiative on Thursday.

Vegetables such as lady’s finger, amaranthus, tomato, bitter gourd, long beans, snake gourd, ivy gourd, Indian cucumber, and so on will be cultivated on around 10 cents of land on the council’s premises.

Council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi and other office-bearers and employees will tend to the veggies in time for an Onam harvest.

Cultivation will also be taken up on around 58 cents of land owned by the council at Kalliyoor. This will be done with the help of a farm group. Mr. Arun Gopi said two or three farm groups had come forward to grow the vegetables as a service. One of them would be selected for the task. A few council employees living near the plot of land will oversee the cultivation.

Vegetable cultivation will also be taken up at eight other council centres across the State in time for Onam.