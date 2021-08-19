Vegetables harvested at Secretariat

Vegetables were harvested from the garden of the Secretariat here on Wednesday ahead of Onam.

Amaranthus, brinjal, chillies, tomato and ladies finger were harvested as part of the 2021 edition of the ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachchakari’ campaign.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal, Food Minister G. R. Anil, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Transport Mionister Antony Raju, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine and Chief Secretary V. P. Joy were present.

Vegetables were cultivated on 10 cents in the Secretariat garden under the supervision of garden supervisor Suresh. They were ready for harvest in 68 days. Across the State, 50 lakh seed packets and 1.5 crore vegetable seedlings were distributed as part of the campaign.