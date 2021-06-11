Vegetable seed packets, seedlings for 70 lakh families

Campaign to ensure availability of vegetables during Onam

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday inaugurated the 2021 edition of Onathinoru Muram Pachchakkari by planting a tomato seedling on the Government Secretariat campus.

This year, the Agriculture Department is planning to distribute vegetable seed packets and seedlings to 70 lakh families in the State as part of the Onathinoru Muram Pachchakkari campaign to ensure availability of vegetables during the Onam season. The department will supply 50 lakh seed packets and 1.5 crore seedlings free of charge.

Seed sachets and seedlings will be supplied through Krishi Bhavans to farmers, students, women’s groups, and voluntary organisations by the middle of June.

The Secretariat garden also will be a part of the campaign. Tomato, two types of chilli, brinjal, string beans, ladies finger and amaranthus will be planted in 800 pots.

According to the department, the State produced 2.32 lakh metric tonnes of vegetables under the Onathinoru Muram Pachchakari campaign.

The seeds and seedlings will be procured through the Kerala Agricultural University, Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Keralam, and the agro-service centres under the Agriculture Department.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad presided over the function.