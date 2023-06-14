Vegetable prices shoot up in State

June 14, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Vegetable prices appear to be on the way up in Kerala markets, spelling trouble for household budgets.

The prices of a number of vegetables have shot up in the State since May, indicate retail shop rates and government statistics. Beans and better quality carrots were being sold at over ₹100 a kg in shops in the State capital on Wednesday. Ginger, drumstick prices too were on the higher side. Beans cost between ₹108 and ₹120 per kg, and carrot ₹40, ₹60 and ₹100 depending on the quality.

Drumstick prices were in the ₹100-₹ 120 range last week, but has now dipped to ₹80, according to vendors.

On the other hand, onion and tuber prices have remained stable in the past weeks, they said.

Vendors at the Connemara market said prices vary depending on the markets outside the State from where these vegetables are sourced. Prices could be up due to production issues in States like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Compared to the middle of May, the prices of most vegetables have gone up in the State. The average price of carrot, across Kerala, which stood at ₹55.14 per kg in May has now shot up to ₹82.07 and that of brinjal, from ₹43.07 to ₹53, show data compiled by the government based on the daily retail prices in all 14 districts. Beetroot prices have risen from ₹43 to ₹49.

Ginger is another item where the prices have shot up steeply, according to traders at Chala Market. The wholesale price of ginger now stands at ₹9,000 for 60 kg. Prices have shot up in the past one-and-a-half months. In some retail shops in Thiruvananthapuram, ginger cost as much as ₹200 a kg on Wednesday, according to vendors.

