Vegetable lorries blocked at Walayar

The blocking of trucks and mini lorries used for bringing vegetables to Kerala at the Walayar check-post, near here, on Tuesday caused tension for a few hours. The Tamil Nadu authorities refused to let the lorries re-enter the State after bringing vegetables to different parts of Kerala.

A long queue of trucks and pickups was formed at Walayar as the Tamil Nadu Police refused to budge until the intervention by the Kerala authorities.

A police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Saju K. Abraham from here reached Walayar and held discussions with the police and health officials of Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu officials permitted only petrol, diesel and LPG tankers to cross the border.

Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran and Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes A.K. Balan said the transport of goods would not be prevented in the lockdown scenario. Mr. Balan said the district authorities in Palakkad would ensure that the Walayar check-post does not cause any issues.

Private vehicles banned

Apart from vegetables, only milk, petrol, gas, medicines and ambulances are permitted across the border. All private vehicles are banned.

Vehicles from Tamil Nadu are permitted only until the check-post at Chavadi. And people have to walk over a kilometre to cross the Walayar border. They are permitted to enter Kerala only after screening.