Vegetable farming, floriculture will bring younger generation closer to agriculture: Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil

Updated - August 23, 2024 09:20 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 09:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Promotion of floriculture and vegetable farming in lands lying fallow is expected to draw the younger generation closer to agriculture, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil said on Friday.

The Minister was speaking after launching the Pirappamankadu brand rice (Kuththari) and mini mill. So far this year, the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has procured paddy worth ₹1,600 crore.

Last year, the procurement was to the tune of ₹2,100 crore. The Pirappamankadu Paadasekhara Samithi formed one-and-a-half years ago had launched paddy cultivation in 72 acres. Harvest in the first phase yielded 56,000 kg of paddy and the second phase, 81,000 kg.

The third-phase harvest will take place by September-end. Mr. Anil also distributed the membership cards to the labour force involved in the paddy cultivation, and prizes to students and farm labourers on the occasion.

Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat president P.C. Jayashree, Mudakkal grama panchayat president Palliyara Sasi, District Panchayat member Venugopalan Nair, and Pirappamankadu Paadasekhara Samithi president Sabu V.R. were also present.

