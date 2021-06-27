Vegetable farming drive in Kollam launched

KOLLAM

27 June 2021 18:58 IST

As part of ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakkari’ project

The Agriculture Department has launched an intensive drive to ensure a bumper harvest in the district as part of ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakkari’ project.

As part of the initiative to ensure organic, chemical-free, vegetables in households, the Department will distribute free seeds and saplings to farmers through Krishi Bhavans.

The Department is planning to implement a volley of programmes to spread vegetable cultivation targeting the Onam market.

A total of 4 lakh vegetable seed sachets and 20 lakh saplings will be distributed in the district in connection with this and 60% of this will be part of ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakkari.’

The seeds will be made available from Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK), Alathur and District Agricultural Farm, Anchal.

Saplings will be procured from various farms in the district, agro service centre, VFPCK, Village Development Programme (VDP) and block and panchayat level nurseries.

A range of vegetables will be cultivated in 35 hectares of land divided into clusters in all 11 blocks of the district.

At first saplings of okra, eggplant, green chilly, string beans and tomato will be distributed along with seeds of spinach and bitter gourd.

Saplings of various winter vegetables including cabbage, cauliflower, beetroot and carrot will be made available by August. Considering the pandemic situation, Krishi Bhavans will arrange ward-level distribution of seeds and saplings. Farmers and groups will be provided subsidy based on the area of cultivation and expansion.

Eco-shops, Onam markets and weekly markets will be opened for the marketing of harvested crops while Horticorp and VFPCK outlets will also be used for the same.

Planting of one crore fruit trees, opening street markets and forming farmers’ producer organisations are also among various programmes being implemented by the Department as part the 100-day action plan.

“In Kollam district, six street markets will be opened to sell produce from rural parts and though this the Department aims to attain self-sufficiency in production,” said Principal Agricultural Officer S.R.Rajeswari.