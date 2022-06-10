Vegetable cultivation launched on Kowdiar palace grounds

As part of Njangalum Krishiyilekku campaign

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, members of the erstwhile Travancore family Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi and Adithya Varma plant vegetable saplings on the Kowdiar Palace premises in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the government’s Njangalum Krishiyilekku project on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

As part of Njangalum Krishiyilekku campaign

Vegetable cultivation was launched on a little over one acre of land at the Kowdiar Palace grounds on Friday as part of the Njangalum Krishiyilekku campaign of the Agriculture department.

Tomato, brinjal and chilli varieties are being grown in the first phase. Drip irrigation has also been arranged as part of the initiative, the Agriculture department said.

Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad inaugurated the initiative in the presence of the erstwhile Travancore family member Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi, Agriculture department secretary Ali Asgar Pasha, Additional Secretary Sabir Husain and other officials of the department.