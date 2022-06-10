Kerala

Vegetable cultivation launched on Kowdiar palace grounds

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, members of the erstwhile Travancore family Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi and Adithya Varma plant vegetable saplings on the Kowdiar Palace premises in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the government’s Njangalum Krishiyilekku project on Friday.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, members of the erstwhile Travancore family Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi and Adithya Varma plant vegetable saplings on the Kowdiar Palace premises in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the government’s Njangalum Krishiyilekku project on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Vegetable cultivation was launched on a little over one acre of land at the Kowdiar Palace grounds on Friday as part of the Njangalum Krishiyilekku campaign of the Agriculture department.

Tomato, brinjal and chilli varieties are being grown in the first phase. Drip irrigation has also been arranged as part of the initiative, the Agriculture department said.

Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad inaugurated the initiative in the presence of the erstwhile Travancore family member Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi, Agriculture department secretary Ali Asgar Pasha, Additional Secretary Sabir Husain and other officials of the department.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2022 9:00:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/vegetable-cultivation-launched-on-kowdiar-palace-grounds/article65515220.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY