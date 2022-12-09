‘Vega Sea’ boats planned in Ramanthali-Kottapuram Waterway

December 09, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Preliminary route survey completed

The Hindu Bureau

A preliminary route survey, led by Water Transport Mechanic Engineer and Traffic Superintendent, was conducted to introduce ‘Vega Sea’ Kuttanad model tourism boats in the Ramanthali-Kottapuram Waterway.

The Vega Sea boating facility, to boost backwater tourism, is being rolled out under the leadership of the Water Transport Department, and these vessels can be used as passenger and tourist boats at the same time.

At present, the sea boats charge a minimum of ₹10,000 for a group of eight people, ₹600 per person for air-conditioned rooms inside the boat, and ₹400 per person for non-air conditioned rooms.

Currently, Vega Sea boats that can carry 50, 75, and 100 people are being considered in the district. There is also a plan to prepare special travel packages.

