  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

‘Vega Sea’ boats planned in Ramanthali-Kottapuram Waterway

Preliminary route survey completed

December 09, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A preliminary route survey, led by Water Transport Mechanic Engineer and Traffic Superintendent, was conducted to introduce ‘Vega Sea’ Kuttanad model tourism boats in the Ramanthali-Kottapuram Waterway.

The Vega Sea boating facility, to boost backwater tourism, is being rolled out under the leadership of the Water Transport Department, and these vessels can be used as passenger and tourist boats at the same time.

At present, the sea boats charge a minimum of ₹10,000 for a group of eight people, ₹600 per person for air-conditioned rooms inside the boat, and ₹400 per person for non-air conditioned rooms.

Currently, Vega Sea boats that can carry 50, 75, and 100 people are being considered in the district. There is also a plan to prepare special travel packages.

Related Topics

tourism

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.