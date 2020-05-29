Veerendra Kumar passes away

Kozhikode :

29 May 2020 00:00 IST

Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister M.P. Veerendra Kumar, 83, passed away following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on Thursday night. A veteran socialist leader who saw many ups and downs in State politics, Mr. Veerendra Kumar was at present a leader of the Loktantrik Janata Dal. He was also Managing Director of Mathrubhumi. He was a former Union Minister of State for Finance and Labour.

Advertising

Advertising