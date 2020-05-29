Veerendra Kumar cremated with State honours

KALPETTA

29 May 2020 19:40 IST

Ceremony held as per Jain funeral rites

The mortal remains of Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister M.P. Veerendra Kumar were consigned to flames with full State honours on the premises of his home at Puliyarmala, near Maniyamgode, here on Friday.

Veerendra Kumar died at a private hospital in Kozhikode following cardiac arrest on Thursday at age 83.

His son M.V. Shreyamskumar lit the funeral pyre at 5.05 p.m. The ceremony was held as per the Jain funeral rites.

Advertising

Advertising

When the body was brought from Kozhikode and kept at his house around 1 p.m., a large number of people, cutting across party lines, thronged the house to bid adieu to the departed leader.

The district administration had made arrangements to check the rush of people as per the COVID-19 protocol.

Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnankutty, Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran and C.K. Saseendran, MLA, were among those present to offer their last respects to the socialist leader.

Mr. Saseendran placed wreaths on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and District Collector Adeela Abdulla placed wreaths on behalf of the Governor and Wayanad district administration.

PM condoles

“I’m anguished by the passing away of Veerendra Kumar. He distinguished himself as an effective legislator and Parliamentarian. He believed in giving voice to the poor and the underprivileged. Condolences to his family and well wishers,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.