Veeramanidasan to receive Harivarasanam award today

January 14, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Tamil playback singer P.K.Veeramanidasan will receive this year’s Harivarasanam award at the Sannidhanam, Sabarimala, on Monday morning. The award comprises a purse of ₹1,00,000 and a citation.

Mr. Veeramanidasan has sung over 6,000 devotional songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Sanskrit. Devaswoms Minister K. Radhakrishnan will present the award at a function to be held at the Sannidhanam auditorium.

Pramod Narayan, MLA, will preside over the function. MLAs K.U. Jenish Kumar and Sebastian Kulathunkal, Devaswom special secretary M.G. Rajamanikyam and Devaswom commissioner C.N. Raman are scheduled to attend the programme.

