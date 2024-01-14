ADVERTISEMENT

Veeramanidasan to receive Harivarasanam award today

January 14, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

P.K. Veeramanidasan | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Tamil playback singer P.K.Veeramanidasan will receive this year’s Harivarasanam award at the Sannidhanam, Sabarimala, on Monday morning. The award comprises a purse of ₹1,00,000 and a citation.

Mr. Veeramanidasan has sung over 6,000 devotional songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Sanskrit. Devaswoms Minister K. Radhakrishnan will present the award at a function to be held at the Sannidhanam auditorium.

Pramod Narayan, MLA, will preside over the function. MLAs K.U. Jenish Kumar and Sebastian  Kulathunkal, Devaswom special secretary M.G. Rajamanikyam and Devaswom commissioner C.N. Raman are scheduled to attend the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US