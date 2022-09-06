Kerala Health Minister Veena George writes to Centre for more quality checks of anti-rabies shots

Health Minister Veena George has written to the Centre that the vaccine be subjected to quality tests once again

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram:
September 06, 2022 21:52 IST

Kerala Health Minister Veena George. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

As the debate over the quality of anti-rabies vaccine currently used in the State heats up, Health Minister Veena George has written to the Centre that the vaccine be subjected to quality tests once again.

The vaccines are subjected to tests and given quality certification by the Central Drugs Laboratory at Kasauli. It was the vaccine and immunoglobulin serum which was tested and certified by CDL, that had been administered to all animal bite cases, including the five people who died of rabies in the State.

Ms. George, in her letter, has quoted the batch number and the CDL certification of the vaccine and serum used in the State.

Also read: Many weak links in anti-rabies vaccine administration: experts

Ms. George informed the Union Health Ministry that the cases of human rabies deaths despite the victims being administered both the anti-rabies vaccine and serum have heightened public anxiety and fear.

The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd., has been asked by the State Health department to subject the vaccine and serum to quality tests again. Ms. George requested the Union Ministry that the quality tests be expedited to allay public fears.

