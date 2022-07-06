Veena orders action under Clinical Establishments Bill

Health Minister Veena George has directed that action be taken against the Thankom Hospital in Palakkad on the basis of Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation ) Act 2018.

A statement issued by Ms. George said that this was the first time that the said Act was being used to penalise a hospital in the State.

Ms. George said the District Registration Authority, Palakkad, chaired by the District Collector and assisted by District Medical Officer, would investigate the allegations against the hospital.

Health department was also enquiring into the allegation that “medical negligence” had led to the death of many other patients in succession in the hospital.