Veena launches campaign against lifestyle diseases

Modernised operation theatre at Parassala taluk hospital inaugurated

Health Minister Veena George has said a public campaign will be launched against lifestyle diseases in one panchayat in each Assembly constituency in the State.

She was speaking while inaugurating a modernised operation theatre and a renovated mother and child block at the Parassala taluk headquarters hospital on Monday.

The government aimed at addressing the prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol and other related ailments through the mission. It was also envisaged to subject everyone aged above 30 years to medical check-up and to bring down the risk factor.

The construction of the block was undertaken in two phases at a total cost of ₹3.15 crore.

The three-storied building comprised consultant rooms and waiting area, two operation theatre, delivery room and two wards including one for children. The Minister also flagged off an ambulance on the occasion.

Presiding over the function, C.K. Hareendran, MLA, said efforts were underway to transform the taluk hospital into a full-fledged dialysis unit that could accommodate 48 patients at the same time.