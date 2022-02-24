Veena inspects facilities at IID, Chest Diseases Hospital

Top priority given to upgrading the facilities, says Minister

Health Minister Veena George during her visit to the Indian Institute of Diabetes in the city on Thursday. Also seen is Kazhakuttom MLA and former Minister Kadakampally Surendran. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Health Minister Veena George has said the government has given top priority to upgrading the facilities at the Indian Institute of Diabetes (IID) and the Chest Diseases Hospital at Pulanayarkotta.

Ms. George on Thursday visited both the institutions to interact with the patients and the staff and take stock of the health-care facilities available at the centres. She was accompanied by Kazhakuttam MLA and former Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

At the IID, the Minister assessed the modern facilities, including the Dexa Scan unit, laboratories and the podiatry section. She discussed the findings of a study conducted by the IID, in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at the national level, on diabetes and other lifestyle diseases. The study found that 24% of people aged above 18 years in the country suffered from diabetes.

Pointing out that the IID plays an important role at a time when lifestyle diseases are on the rise, Ms. George said the government intends to enhance the facilities at the centre. She added the government has chalked out a programme aimed at detecting and bringing lifestyle diseases under check in the State.

The Minister later visited various wings and wards at the Chest Diseases Hospital. Highlighting the role played by the institution during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. George said the government will work on implementing the master plan to improve facilities at the centre that functioned in a 50-year-old building.