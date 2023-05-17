Veena inaugurates creche at Kerala University

May 17, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Woman and Child Development Veena George inaugurated the 17 th government-sponsored creche at the Senate House campus of Kerala University at Palayam on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. George stressed on the need to enhance women’s representation in workplaces. The government’s policy to establish creches in workplaces having over 50 women is part of efforts in this direction.

The government had established its first creche in the Kerala Public Service Commission headquarters in August last. The one at Kerala University is the fifth in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Mr. George said creches will soon be set up at the Government Medical College Hospitals in Ernakulam and Thrissur. Another one will come up at Kerala Agricultural University campus at Vellanikkara, Thrissur.

Kerala University Vice Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal presided over the function.