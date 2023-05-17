ADVERTISEMENT

Veena inaugurates creche at Kerala University

May 17, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Woman and Child Development Veena George receives the first members of the creche launched at the Kerala University headquarters in Palayam on Wednesday

Minister for Woman and Child Development Veena George inaugurated the 17 th government-sponsored creche at the Senate House campus of Kerala University at Palayam on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. George stressed on the need to enhance women’s representation in workplaces. The government’s policy to establish creches in workplaces having over 50 women is part of efforts in this direction.

The government had established its first creche in the Kerala Public Service Commission headquarters in August last. The one at Kerala University is the fifth in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. George said creches will soon be set up at the Government Medical College Hospitals in Ernakulam and Thrissur. Another one will come up at Kerala Agricultural University campus at Vellanikkara, Thrissur.

Kerala University Vice Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal presided over the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US