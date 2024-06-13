ADVERTISEMENT

Veena George dubs denial of political clearance for her Kuwait visit by MEA unfortunate

Published - June 13, 2024 10:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George has dubbed the denial of political clearance by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for her planned visit to Kuwait as the official representative of the State government in the wake of the inferno that claimed the lives of 23 Malayalis as unfortunate.

ADVERTISEMENT

She had reached the Cochin International Airport to take the flight to Kuwait on Thursday evening but had to call it off after hours following the denial of clearance.

Talking to reporters at the airport, Ms. George said that the Centre’s decision in the face of death, tragedy and tears faced by the Malayali community was “wrong and most unfortunate.” She was accompanied by State Mission Director (NHM) Jeevan Babu. They left the airport shortly thereafter

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government had issued an order authorising her as the official representative to travel to Kuwait. But it required the political clearance from the MEA. The Chief Secretary and the Resident Commissioner of Kerala in Delhi had hastened the paper works and been in contact with the Centre and the MEA, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We were hopeful of receiving the clearance at least in the last minute and had been pursuing it while on the way to the airport. Many of the injured Malayalis remain admitted in various hospitals back in Kuwait. Some of them are in intensive care units. Their families are not with them. While loss of every life is painful, Malayalis are the worst affected,” Ms. George said.

Ms. George said that she was to meet the injured in the hospitals and also arrange for the bodies to be transported to the Kochi airport by Friday morning.

While the 23 deceased Malayalis have been identified, the official identification of one was yet to be made, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US