Veena George conducts inspection at Thiruvananthapuram GH

Health Minister Veena George interacting with patients and bystanders during an inspection at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

An impromptu inspection conducted by Health Minister Veena George at the General Hospital on Monday revealed lapses that have inconvenienced several patients for long.

She issued directions to adopt necessary steps required to resume functioning of the defunct stroke unit and ensure proper treatment for stroke patients.

During the visit, the Minister also came across complaints by patients on the lack of adequate facilities at the pass counter in front of the hospital. While separate counters had been designated for men and women, only one of the two were found to be used. Upon enquiry, she was informed by an employee that the computer at the unused counter has remained defective for 11 months.

Soon, Ms. George summoned the hospital superintendent and to her surprise, found the unused computer to be in working condition. She ordered strict action against the employee who attempted to deceive her and instructed the superintendent to reopen the unused counter.

The Minister inspected the casualty wing, waiting area, pharmacy, COVID-19 ward, operation theatre complex, intensive care units (ICUs), and Cath lab.

She also visited the Apex Trauma and Emergency Learning Centre where she took stock of the training offered at the centre of excellence using simulation-based systems that involve the use of mannequins.

Ms. George said the visit was intended to ascertain available facilities, service and treatment at the hospital that is considered a major health care centre in the capital. She also called for rearranging the outpatient counters and some outpatient consultation rooms in a manner that is convenient for patients.

Referring to complaints she received on the denial of experience certificates for those who worked as staff nurses in the hospital, the Minister said the necessary orders had been issued to distribute certificates. Director of Health Services V.R. Raju accompanied the Minister during the inspection.