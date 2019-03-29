Veena files papers in Pathanamthitta

LDF candidate Veena George of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), filed her nomination papers to District Returning Officer P.B. Noohu here on Friday afternoon.

Ms. George, accompanied by district leaders of the LDF and hundreds of enthusiastic party workers, reached the collectorate in a procession, braving the scorching sun, by 2.30 p.m.

She submitted two sets of papers before the the Returning Officer by 2.40 p.m. The Collector handed over a pamphlet describing the Green Protocol guidelines to the candidate.

K.Ananthagopan, CPI(M) State committee member; K.P.Udayabhanu, district secretary; A.P.Jayan, CPI district secretary, and Mathew T.Thomas, MLA, were among those who accompanied the candidate to the collectorate.

The District Sanitation Mission volunteers greeted Ms. George as soon as she came out of the collectorate. They presented her with a cloth bag carrying a mango sapling, a steel water bottle, fountain pen and a bottle of ink as part of the awareness campaign on the ‘green polls.’

Talking to reporters, Ms George said the LDF would register a historic victory in the ensuing elections in Pathanamthitta.

The huge people’s participation in the ongoing LDF poll campaign meetings in every nook and cranny of the constituency was a testimony to this mass support, she said.

SUCI candidate

Binu Baby, candidate of the SUCI, filed his nomination papers before the Returning Officer, taking the total number nominations to two, on the second day on Friday.

Mr Baby submitted a single set of nomination papers. K.G.Anilkumar, and S.Radhamony, both SUCI leaders, also accompanied Mr Baby.